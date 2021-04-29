Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

