LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert Sells 10,000 Shares

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LCII traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,813. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $155.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 252,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3,833.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 188,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

