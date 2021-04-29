Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

AOA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

