Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 3,281 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter.

IWC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.98. 753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

