Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGGNY opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.