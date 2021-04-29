Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

ULTA stock opened at $326.86 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.