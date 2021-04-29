Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 122.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average of $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

