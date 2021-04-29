Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,829 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

