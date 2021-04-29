Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 221.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day moving average is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

