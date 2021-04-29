Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 155,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,441,248 shares.The stock last traded at $29.57 and had previously closed at $27.98.

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 69.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,087,948 shares of company stock worth $456,488,372.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $247,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,834,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,879,000.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

