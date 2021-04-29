Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 1,038,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,543. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $509,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,382. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

