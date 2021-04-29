Liberty One Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty One Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty One Lithium stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895. Liberty One Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 1.00.

About Liberty One Lithium

Liberty One Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine deposits in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Paradox North property located in Grand County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp.

