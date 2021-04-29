LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.99 million.

NASDAQ LFVN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.72. 104,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

