Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $129.28 and last traded at $125.56, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.85.

The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.77.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

