Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.80. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $22.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $24.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $25.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,219,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $12.03 on Friday, reaching $383.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.65. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $93.38 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

