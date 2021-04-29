Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $449.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile and bode well for top and bottom-line growth. Enhanced digital solutions — including Driveway e-commerce program — are helping Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. Lithia’s acquisition of dealerships helps to increase its market share and positions it for long term growth. The recent buyout of Suburban Collection is expected to add $2.4 billion in the firm’s annualized revenues. Since the five-year plan’s roll-out in July 2020, the auto retailer has achieved more than $6.5 billion in total annualized revenues. Encouragingly, the company increased its dividend in each of the last five years with an annualized dividend growth rate of 5.2%. As such, Lithia is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $358.42.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $395.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,219,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,607,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

