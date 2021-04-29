Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.09. 61,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $8,366,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.75.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

