Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
Littelfuse has raised its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
Shares of LFUS stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.09. 61,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $8,366,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.75.
Littelfuse Company Profile
Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
