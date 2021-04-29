LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,804 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.