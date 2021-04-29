LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. LKQ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. LKQ has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.