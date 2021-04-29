LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. LKQ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.
NASDAQ LKQ traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. LKQ has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $46.21.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
