LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.20

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 14383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2,878.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 26.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 61,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LKQ by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 51.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in LKQ by 21.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 94,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

