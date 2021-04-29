Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 48 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 44.67 ($0.58).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 45.31 ($0.59) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 45.86 ($0.60).

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders have bought a total of 330,720 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,993 over the last ninety days.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

