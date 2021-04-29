Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,635,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

