Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LYG. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

NYSE LYG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.53. 311,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 998,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

