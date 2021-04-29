loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rowe started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

