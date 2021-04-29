LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $6.76 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $101.06 million and approximately $145,818.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.76 or 0.00012307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

