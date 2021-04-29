LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Roth Capital

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its target price reduced by analysts at Roth Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $227.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 433,102 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.