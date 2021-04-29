LTO Network (LTO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.39 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. LTO Network has a total market cap of $138.99 million and $18.39 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00075744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00820105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00097531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001552 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,351 coins and its circulating supply is 280,618,436 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.