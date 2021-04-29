Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

