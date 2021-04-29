Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.