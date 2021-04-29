Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to $15.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 195,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

