Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Down 92.7% in April

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the March 31st total of 2,719,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of LYSCF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 225,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,824. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

