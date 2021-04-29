M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MDC opened at $61.22 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

