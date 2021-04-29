M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

M.D.C. has increased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

