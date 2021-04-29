M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.73

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $62.66, with a volume of 1346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,642,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 386,377 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

