MA Private Wealth Decreases Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,028,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 352,333 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after buying an additional 236,249 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,466,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,246,000 after buying an additional 118,108 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 88,791 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,890,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 27,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

