MA Private Wealth Makes New $34.26 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 404,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,262,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.1% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 76,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 577,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.12. 149,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

