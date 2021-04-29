MA Private Wealth Purchases Shares of 4,177 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,859. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

