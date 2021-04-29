Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

M stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 12,234,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,711,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

