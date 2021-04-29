Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
M stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 12,234,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,711,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $22.30.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
