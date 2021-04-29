Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0119 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $819,424.43 and approximately $7,112.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

