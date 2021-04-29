Magna International (MGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.