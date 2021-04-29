MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 9% lower against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $1.64 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $6.78 or 0.00012347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

