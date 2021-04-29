Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $155.00 at Loop Capital

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Shares of MANH traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.16. 4,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after acquiring an additional 186,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

