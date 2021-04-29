Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $141.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,459. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.