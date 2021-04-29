Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,940,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 14.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOAN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.27. 31,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,627. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.71. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

