Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mansfelder Metals stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Mansfelder Metals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Mansfelder Metals Company Profile

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications.

