Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mansfelder Metals stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Mansfelder Metals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Mansfelder Metals Company Profile
