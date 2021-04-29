Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

MFC opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,372,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after buying an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after buying an additional 1,324,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

