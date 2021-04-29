Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336,745 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises about 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $110,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last ninety days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

