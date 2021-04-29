Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77,924 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $45,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $73,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.55. 6,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of -188.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $136.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

