Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 1,963 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.48% of Markel worth $74,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock worth $4,414,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded up $16.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,195.49. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,163.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,058.38. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist upped their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,161.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

