Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 35,327 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,327 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 2.0% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $144,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,069,000 after buying an additional 199,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,735,000 after buying an additional 271,300 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 9,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,250. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,245.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

